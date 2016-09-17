How to Get Paid to Write for Magazines

Why Should I Be Interested in Writing for Magazines?

Magazines can provide you with a high levels of traffic. A lot of magazines that pays well has also has a significant population of readers. Some of the most popular magazines in the United States include the AARP The Magazine, The Costco Connection, and Reader’s Digest.

Although, the amount of readers is not always important. There are times where you’re finding for a lesser but more targeted readers.

If you want to gain an audience from a certain area, you can try writing for local magazines with a large circulation in that place. If you want to focus on writing for a specific industry, then you should find magazines which are dedicated in writing about this particular industry.

The point is that you’ll be able to expose yourself to a different type of audience, which may not have discovered you if you didn’t write for the magazine. Moreover, there are some magazines that allow you to boast about your credentials.

Writing For a Magazine Can Be a Profitable Gig. There are magazines who don’t pay at all, and there are some which are generous to their writers.

How do I Get Paid to Write for Magazines?

To be able to be given a break in a magazine as a writer, you’ll need a killer query letter. Basically, it’s just telling the editor about your ideas, the importance of them to readers, and why you’re the fit candidate for the job. To be able to make one that will pitch you a job in the magazine that you want, here are somethings you should remember:

1. A Great Idea

You should read samples of the magazine that you want to get in to be able to think of amazing ideas. If hard copies aren’t available, you can look for copies online.

2. Breathtaking Lead Paragraph

Basically, it’s the first paragraph or two of your query letter, and commonly written in a similar style of the content of your target magazine. Therefore, you can start your letter with anecdote, a quote, or a shocking statistics.

3. Nut Graph

It is the paragraph just after the lead paragraph, where you will be quickly summarizing what you can provide. The transition should be mellow.

4. Audacious Body

This part is where you get the basic practical details of your query letter to the magazine. You don’t want the editors to guess what exactly you’re trying to provide them. And of course, you’ll have to do your homework to be able to perfect this.

5. What Makes You a Great Writer?

This is when you brag why you’re the best person for the article that you’ve suggested. Although you may not have a lot of credentials to write, you can still use other unofficial but brag-worthy facts about you.

6. Closing

One of the many mistakes of writers is forgetting to close their article with a closing statement. After this, you’ll just have to wait for them to reply to you!