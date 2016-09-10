How to Get Published: Advice to First-Time Authors

Identify What Genre Will Your Work Fall

First of all, you need to know whether your book is fiction or non-fiction. Compared to non-fiction authors, fictionists have a separate way to get their works published.

Some of the most famous fiction genres include young adult, romance, mystery, thriller, science fiction, and fantasy.

On the other hand, some of the most popular non-fiction categories include biographies, history, and health articles. Most of the time, non-fiction are broken down into two subcategories, which are narrative and prescriptive.

Fiction Writers

Before speaking to an editor or an agent, you need to be able to finish your work first. As a writer, we know how it can be exciting when you already have thought of a great idea for your story, or being already half through the manuscript. However, we do not suggest you approach a publishing professional, unless you’ve finished the entire story. Don’t rush, make it the best one you’ll ever make. Although, you can ask help from a writing critic organization, or a mentor for feedbacks about your story. There is literally no reason to hurry up.

Most Non-fiction Writers

Instead of finishing your manuscript first, you’ll have to write a proposal, which is like a business outline for your work. This is used to compel a publisher to make a contract and pay you as a writer to make the book. Therefore, you’ll have to do your homework and research about the market before making the proposal. Make a title that can complete with other non-fiction works. Also, ensure that your work is distinct, but at the same time doesn’t change into a category it shouldn’t belong.

Examine Your Work’s Potential in the Commercial

There are several heights of commercial potentiality. There are works that are referred to as the “big” books, which can fit to be part in large publishing houses. Some works are considered to be the “quiet ones”, which are great for medium to small presses. Here are some of the most common genres of books that these publishing houses usually consider:

Genre/ Commercial Fiction. This category includes romance, mystery, science fiction, young adult, erotica, fantasy and etc. Non-fiction books.

You’ll also have to remember the following:

Your work should have words more than 120, 000.

You should have a poetry, a short story, or a collection of essays.

Non-fiction books

Memoirs with typical story paths

Literary and Experimental fiction

Learn About Publishes and Agents that Are Suitable

You’ll need to identify which publishing professionals should you approach. If you’ll be able to find some, there is a big chance they will be interested in your work.

Understand the Guidelines and Prepare

All publishing professional require authors to submit some things to get their books published. The most typical requirements include a query letter, novel synopsis, nonfiction book proposal (for non-fiction writers), novel proposal (for fiction writers), and sample chapters.

Submit What You Have to Submit

They will probably give you a deadline for the submissions. You’ll get a lot of responses after submitting.