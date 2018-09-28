When you have a lot of heavy materials in your home or office, There is no other option than using a pressure washer to clean all of them easily and fastly. But most of the pressure washers absorbs a lot of electricity. So if you are using it at home, especially for business purposes, then you have to lose quite a right amount of money for this. But today I’m going to discuss with you how to save the energy of your electric pressure washer so that you can keep your money.

1)KNOW YOUR NEED: The main reason of absorbing too much electricity from your pressure washer is that you don’t know why you are using it and how much pressure you should use. Many of us things that if I use high demand, the dust and pollution will be cleared quickly and so it will save both of our time and money as well. But it’s ultimately a wrong idea. Maybe it’s taking a short time but the power you are using is absorbing almost 2x of your electricity. So try to read the manual carefully about how much energy is required for the specific need.

2)ADD EARTHING CABLE: Almost all the electric pressure wash come we three-point plug. But we don’t connect the earthing wire properly. So in the case of an overvoltage, it absorbs more current then it requires. This process not only just cause Your expense to increase but also damage the machine’s motors and parts a swell. If the voltage is too high, it might even cause a fire. So be sure to add earthing cable well.

3)ENERGY SAVING DEVICE: Now there is a lot of power saver machine out there for different types of power. You can even get them under $100 and can use them on any electric computers fitting the Lower limit to upper limit of the energy saver. You may think that hundred dollar is entirely too much, but you will be able to save thousands of dollar as we are wasting a lot of energy every day. So for your long-term saving, you have to spend some money now.

4)POWER SAVER FUNCTION: Newly released pressure washer now have an extra option called power saver. By saving energy feature of the pressure washer you can reduce your electric bill. It also helps stop the misuse of electric power. Actually, after some time, it automatically shutdowns to save power. Because though we are not using it, while connected to the power source, it will absorb some power which will be counted as system loss. So it will have no use for us. I am suggesting you some best pressure washers to which will help you to reduce electric bill at a great rate.

● Generac Onewash 2000: For power saving, there can be no better option than this. you can reduce power from 2000 PSI to 4000 PSI by rotating the knob clockwise. These pressure washers last longer than others, almost like 7 years without any issue. It can use 83% of the energy as well. So it will save half of your money that is wasted in power loss.

● SIMPSON POWERSHOT: It Is now a leading top highest efficient power washer. It can use up to 94% of the electricity you will provide. It is not even that much expensive. anyone can easily afford it.

But the most important factor is we have to stop wasting our electric energy. unless we are aware, no machine will be able to cover our fault