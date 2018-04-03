Preparations for Underwater Photoshoots

It is the digital era and taking photoshoots is part of the excitement that comes with this technological advancement. Underwater photoshoots is an enjoyable and yet risky adventure that needs some level of expertise to make sure that the safety of the photographer is paramount. In fact, even if you are a swimmer you may not be able to take part in this venture. Normal photography and underwater photography is an activity that is a class apart in terms of preparation and also the type of camera. Here are a few preparations that you must consider:

Get quality camera

This is a venture that needs a specific camera to do the photoshoot. You will come in contact with water and the sea animals which should look at the camera as food for great shots. It means that this camera must be water resistant as well as work proof such that it will still get quality images despite the disturbances. It should also have a high storage level so that you really not need to change then underwater. You must be able to shoot many photos without getting your memory full. The waters may be too deep and that means that you have to use more hours inside water.

Invest in the right clothing gear

You must have the right protective gear because you need your eyes is specific to spot what you want to shoot when you are underwater. Your health is something you cannot afford to compromise just for an exciting venture. Get warm clothes which are light in weight and water resistant as well as a good helmet as a protective gear.

Research on the risks and safety precautions

You have an idea of what you want to shoot. It is of no meaning to get in the water and miss the exact images simply because you missed the location details. Research on the best location and time which you will give you the right shot for the specific photo you want to pull off. This is only possible when you do a thorough research as well as the expectations you may likely to experience together with the safety precautions.

Get an expert advice

You must have the advice of a diver to give you an idea of what to expect as you venture in this. This is not a trial and error exercise. You should also be confident enough that it is something you can handle without difficulty. If you need support, do not hesitate to go for it.

Get permission from relevant authorities

Some waters have their rules. It is just prudent to seek permission and also alert various authorities within the vicinity of the location where you want to shoot such that in case of anything, they will come in handy to offer aid. Some of them they may give you advice and also the necessary support to undertake the activity with ease.

This is a complex and risky operation but it will be worth it if you can pull it off by following these preparations. You just have to do things right to ensure that you get the right shots and you also come out of it safe and sound.