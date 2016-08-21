Peep Magazine

Working From Coffee Shops: The Do’s and Don’ts

Published August 21, 2016 / by admin / Leave a Comment

Coffee shops are one of the favorite working places of people of almost all walks of life, college students, business managers, writers and etc. However, as much as people really know, proper etiquette in coffee shops is more than just buying a cup of coffee as you can see in some commercial. Some people still don’t know how to act properly inside a coffee shop, being inconsiderate to the other people also using the facility and services in the store. The next time you decide to work from a nearby coffee shop, you should remember these dos and don’ts.

Don’t Obtain a Table or Place Bigger Than You Actually Need

This unsaid rule is one of the many obvious ones coffee shop goers should know, but still fail to follow. I bet you’ve probably seen a person or two accumulating a 4-seat table, and even bigger, spreading their belongings and paper works throughout the space. We completely get it, it’s a first come, first served basis. But if you don’t want people glaring at you for the whole time, especially if you’re planning to work for hours, then you should get a smaller table. And also, keep in mind to take out the things that you actually need, and don’t just spread it out the table. We know you’re just trying to concentrate with your work, but if you badly want to do so, we suggest you should just go find a more private place rather than a packed coffee shop.

Do Keep Your Voice Down

Yes, a coffee shop is a public place, and our parents have taught us better than to be inconsiderate to the people surrounding us. If you’re on a call, keep your voice minimal. You don’t want others eavesdropping to your conversations, either. If you’re working with friends or colleagues, you should talk to each other calmly, keeping your voices down. Avoid boisterous laughter, or loud arguing. Remember, there are also other people trying to concentrate with their work.

Don’t Leave a Messy Place before Leaving

Sure, they have a waiters/waitresses, but coffee shops will thank you if you clean up your mess, especially after working in their place during the whole afternoon. Most coffee shops have trash cans you can throw your papers too. Make it a habit to make the table as clean as you just left it. It’s literally a small gesture, and a great way to stretch your body after sitting down for a long period of time.

Do Be Generous in Tipping

You’re a renter, using the place for a whole day of work. What better way to pay them, aside from buying from their coffee menu is to tip them well? If they’re keeping you comfortable, constantly refilling your empty cup with their hot, delicious coffee, then it’s just right to tip them generously.

Do Guard Your Belongings at All Times

It may be compelling to leave your belongings in the comfy vibe of a coffee shop, but it’s still a public place where anyone can steal your things. Don’t leave your things (especially your laptop) while you take a leak. Also, put your things where you can see them while you work. But if you rather have coffee at your own home then you can simply buy a great coffee machine like saeco espreso machines, here’s a guide that you can trust http://www.coffeeonfleek.com/best-super-automatic-espresso-machines-reviews/

5 Essential Household Management Skills You Should Have

Published August 19, 2020 / by admin / Leave a Comment

Household management skills are those you need abilities you need to put your home in order; to make your life and those of your family members better. Home management is an essential factor in every household. The ability to effectively manage a home contributes to the general well-being and smooth functioning of the family unit. 

Knowing how to manage a home properly is a testament to your competence, leadership, and responsibility. It has to do with planning, controlling, and evaluating how family members put resources to optimal use. Household management also involves the formulation of a plan of action where members of family share responsibilities, and control their household resources use.

As a result of a continually changing environment, the need to embark on several home management activities becomes paramount to every member of the family’s various needs. Functional home management is pertinent to maintaining the home and the overall well-being of the entire household.

The concept of household management has evolved over the years. Before the digital age, the management of households was simple as it was more about the physical aspect of the home than any other thing. However, in our modern technological age, effectively managing a home has become a somewhat complex phenomenon. This complexity has to do with the high flexibility of situations and choices.

Values change, resources are scarce while human needs become increasingly unlimited, thus creating a need for a practical, holistic approach to allocating resources to ensure order in the home.

While several tools, methods, and tips keep getting invented to aid in running a household, there’s a need to be equipped with the appropriate skills required to manage a home properly. Running a house goes beyond merely cooking and doing the laundry. It’s more than making sure the home is neat and tidy (although it’s part of the home management skills). Financial and time management skills are critical requirements in today’s home management sector.

Examined below are seven of the essential skills you need to run a home efficiently.

Time Management

Functional household management involves planning and executing tasks within a set period. Managing time denotes discipline and determination, and it helps to get things done quickly and adequately. Time management skills are necessary for every member of a household, especially children. Keeping to time helps you accomplish what you want and swiftly. It will also allow you to handle and complete tasks, as and when due.

Quality Purchasing Skill

As a home manager, there will be times when you need to purchase items and food appliances for your household. Knowing the exact things to buy at every turn isn’t what makes you a good manager. However, being known for high-quality purchases goes a long way in showing how much of a great manager you are.

To effectively run a household, acquiring a quality purchasing skill will always come handy. It would help if you learned to carry out comparative research on items before buying them. For instance, if you want to purchase a water softener, comparing fleck vs. GE water softeners will help you make an informed decision of the best brand to buy. Doing this for all products will ensure that you have only high-quality brands in your household.

Financial Management

Perhaps the most critical aspect of managing a household, financial management skills is a must. Many activities in the home have financial implications.  Preventing wasteful spending and maximizing the use of available funds requires all household expenses to revolve around a budget. The development of a plan is necessary for handling bills, and adequate documentation methods must be adopted. A good household manager is also an excellent financial manager.

Cooking Skill

The ability to cook properly is a necessary skill to acquire for effective home management to be achieved. Learning a cooking skill is an essential survival necessity. While the habit of cooking meals at home is fast getting eroded, it’s a skill you should develop nonetheless due to its cost-cutting advantage. It will save you lots of money, as against eating out. Planning, cooking, and eating meals together helps strengthen the family bond among members of your household.

Laundry Skill

Laundry skill is highly essential in the quest for functional home management. You wouldn’t want your apartment or home to be in a state of disarray due to unsorted laundry. As a home manager, you must be conversant with the washing machine and drier and also be able to sort and fold linens in their designated places. Doing this will give your home an air of aesthetics and beauty.

Conclusion

Acquiring home management skills is vital as they will help you build a home you want and cherish. However, the concept of home management is vast and can be quite stressful to pull off, but creating a plan that works for you and your household will help attain your vision of an ideal home.

9 Things You Need to Start a Welding Business

Published July 02, 2020 / by admin / Leave a Comment

A welding business restores, repairs, and builds items using metal.

A high-quality welding business can make almost anything made from metal, hence supports all kinds of projects all-year-round.

Some important welding and fabrication services your business can offer include:

  • Aluminum welding
  • Flux core welding
  • Plasma cutting
  • Dump truck box repair
  • Metal fabrication

Starting a welding business is a great idea with a high chance of becoming successful. Apart from registering your business with the local state, there’s more to starting a business.

Ranging from proper planning to business registration to becoming compliant legally, a lot goes into starting a new welding business.

Here’s how to start your welding business:

9 Steps to Starting a Successful Welding Business

1. Plan your business well

Every entrepreneur needs a clear plan to succeed in setting up a business.

With a plan, you can map out the particulars of your business to unearth unknowns. Consider the following when creating a business plan:

  • Startup (ranging from $10,000 to $50,000) and ongoing costs – rent for a business space would go for about $3,000 and $1,000 for buying welding equipment.

Electronics, mobile service options, insurance, personal protection equipment, and tools also add up to the costs. Raw materials (mark up by 50%) and labor ($45 to $65 every hour) make up ongoing expenses.

  • Target market – a customer with ongoing needs for welding such as commercial machinery managers
  • How long it takes to break even

Some clients to target with your welding business include:

  • Other welding shops
  • Farm equipment owners
  • Steel dairy equipment providers
  • Silo tank providers

You can charge customers on a per-job basis or at an hourly rate of $30 to $70. Special work and jobs may fetch higher prices.

A successful welding business can make anything from $70,000 to six figures annually in profits.

To make your business more profitable, consider the following:

  • Budgeted work time period
  • A well-drawn business plan
  • Prioritize customers and know what your business can afford – only buy welding equipment when you can afford to do so.
  • Focus on business growth and finding long-term customers with multi-billion-dollar contracts or startup individual jobs.

When naming your business:

  • Choose a brand name
  • Follow business structure naming rules
  • Check for name availability

2. Get the right welding equipment and raw materials

Consider cost, product authenticity, warranty, reputable brands when looking for the right equipment and accessories for your welding business.

Other welding equipment and materials you may need include:

  • MIG welders
  • TIG welders for varied materials and thickness such as stainless steel
  • Protective gear such as gloves with heat resistant pads
  • Arc welders for repairs and maintenance
  • Stick welders
  • Metal raw materials such as alloy, steel, copper and aluminum.

3. Create a legal business entity

Form a legal business entity to protect yourself and business from legal liability in case you’re sued. Consider:

  • LLCs
  • Corporations
  • Doing business as – DBSs
  • Sole proprietorships
  • General partnerships

4. Register your business for taxes

Register for state and federal taxes prior to opening your welding business.

Apply for EIN to register for taxes. It’s free and easy.

5. Open a credit card and business bank account

You need credit card and bank accounts specific to your business for personal asset protection.

Otherwise, your personal assets such as car and home would be at risk if your business is sued. This is known as piercing your corporate veil.

A business bank account separates your personal assets from business assets to protect the former. It also eases tax filing and accounting. 

Find the right bank for your welding business.

On the other hand, a credit card account for your business separates personal from business expenses. It also places all your business expenses in a single place for easy tracking and management.

A credit card also builds your welding business’ credit history for raising funds and investment in the future.

Find the best credit cards for small businesses like yours.

6. Establish accounting for your business

Accounting records your business expenses and income sources to help analyze and understand your performance. With detailed and accurate accounts, you can also file your annual tax easily.

7. Obtain important licenses and permits

Licenses and permits protect your business from hefty fines or shut down. They make your business complaint with local and federal regulations.

Check out local license and permit requirements for welding businesses in your state.

Create a services contract to outline your terms and conditions when offering welding services. It defines client expectations and thus requires the signature of your customers at the onset of each welding project.

The contract sets out welding terms and conditions, including payment and expectations of service level. It protects your business from legal disputes. Here’s an example of a service contract.

Comply with OSHA requirements for labor safety, including:

  • Safety signage
  • Employee injury report

Get an occupancy certificate for your business location to confirm that you’ve met all zoning laws, building codes, and government regulations.

If you intend to lease a place for your business, opt for one with a CO. A new CO is often issued for renovated buildings. Include a phrase in your lease agreement stating that payments are only made after a valid CO is obtained.

However, you’re responsible for getting a CO from a local government authority if you own your business premise. Make sure it meets zoning requirements and building codes to make your welding business compliant and eligible for a CO.

8. Buy business insurance

Insurance makes your business legal and safe. In case of a covered loss, insurance protects your welding business’ financial wellbeing.

Consider General Liability Insurance for your small business. If you intend to hire employees, you’ll also need Workers’ Compensation Insurance.

9. Define your welding business brand and develop an online presence

What does your business stand for? What’s its public perception?

Define your business brand to differentiate it from the competition.

Promote your business directly to potential customers and use cold-calling techniques to get new clients. You can also invest in online marketing.

Create a website for your welding business to reach more potential customers. Use social media platforms to lure new customers. They may include:

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Pinterest

Offer high quality, reliable, and quick welding services to retain your existing customers.

5 Practical Skills to Learn during the Covid-19 Lockdown?

Published April 11, 2020 / by admin / Leave a Comment

Just one case of a positive Covid- 19 test prompts a country to declare a state of emergency. The disease spreads at an alarming rate. Moreover, the fact that simple contact spikes infection makes it an international pandemic.

The moment you have physical contact of an infected person, there is an 80 percent chance that you will also be a confirmed statistic – of course, after the 14 days incubation period.  

Some of the facts about this national pandemic according to CDC include

  • The disease has no choice on race or ethnicity
  • It takes 14 days to become seriously ill after exposure
  • Use a surgical mask to minimize contact with infected patients
  • Seek medical attention once you have similar symptoms 
  • A lockdown is among the best option to prevent its spread

What happens when you are faced with a Covid-19 Lockdown?

A lockdown is a declaration by the government against any movement. In short, you should stay at home and only move out when going to seek essential services, or you are a service provider is a crucial career like health care.

What do you do at this time? Let’s look at some of the practical skills that you can engage in to keep you busy during this time.

  1. Freelance writing

Many citizens offer to use their language skills as a source of income. It has gone a notch higher to the extent that academic students outsource work from available freelance writers. When you need information, what is your first thought for help? Search engines- Google, in most cases.

 Have you ever thought of who takes time to write all this information? Netpreneurs outsource freelance writing experts to supply them with content. It is now an excellent time to take time and learn- if you are a fast learner- you will have a skill to earn you an extra coin.

  1. Cooking

You have postponed trying out new recipes just because of time. You now have all the time to practice and perfect your cooking skills. What are some of the appliances that accumulate dust in your kitchen?

Is it a toaster or a smoker or a meat mincer or a wooden oven or a rice cooker or a coffee maker? It is a time when every family member is at home- a good bonding time- so it’s easy to give a taste of a different menu. Include the kids in this activity.

You can show them what you are doing and give them a chance to tidy up the kitchen, especially the easy-to-clean smoker.

  1. Tailoring and dressmaking

You are looking for what to do with your time. Why not order for a sewing machine and use multimedia channels to learn the dos and don’ts in dressmaking? It is a skill that needs passion, but still, there is no harm in trying out something new.

You never know one of the children might pick the skill and perfect it. Is that not an upcoming international designer? It is time to resurrect some of the hobbies you have shelved for years due to the time limit.

The best way to do this is to subscribe to YouTube channels to have an idea of what you need.

That aside, you can now educate people on your hobby through the video channels. Everyone is home, and you are sure of an online audience.

  1. Homeschooling

The first measure the country takes is to close all the schools. It is abrupt, meaning learning has stopped. Take advantage of this and teach your children some school subjects of choice. Extend your skills to offer online courses.

 Do you know how difficult is it to teach your children? The best way to make sure they are still at par with the curriculum is to subscribe to such online platforms to engage them with schoolwork. It is better than watching television or playing games throughout the day.

  1. Fitness skills

Who said physical exercises have to be an outdoor activity? The possibility of adding weight during this time is very high. It is merely because of sedentary life that comes with the lockdown.

 If you have never tried any form of exercise, then this is the time. Use digital tools that have tailored fitness goals that give you a step-by-step guide on the best practice for a beginner.

The list is endless; just look at the gaps in your life and turn it to a skill.

 For example, hand washing is the most recommended therapy to prevent the disease. Can’t you make homemade hand wash and save the money?

At the end of the lockdown, you must have learned and perfected a specific skill. Is it not a blessing in disguise? Look at the lockdown from a positive angle.

It should not just be a punishment but rather a family bonding time or a time to learn or perfect a practical skill.

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHEN USING WATER SOFTENERS

Published February 21, 2019 / by admin / Leave a Comment

Water softeners include any substance that when put into hard water it removes certain minerals. The removal of heavy metal such as magnesium ions, calcium ions in hard water is known as water softening. This is usually dissolved minerals that can only be removed through the water softening.

They act by forming limescale in boilers and pipes. Water softeners can be fitted anywhere near the main source of the water to cause an impact in the water. Ion exchange is the process by which water softeners undergo so that they turn hard water into soft water. When magnesium and calcium ions attach themselves on the resin, therefore, displacing sodium ions that is when ion exchange occurs. Sodium usually increases with the hard water being freed from magnesium and calcium ions. Water softeners help in the reduction of the amount of shampoo, detergent, and soup used during cleaning. It also helps in maintain and reducing cost that is involved in water softener loop, water-clogged pipes, and lime-scale build up during heating water. This article herein illustrates the things you should remember when using water softeners.

The maintenance

Water softening is a well-developed technology that is used in the modern world. It is known to be effective, reliable and its availability is wide. It, however, needs to be maintained if one wants to get a long-run source of soft water from hard water. All water softeners installed need to be properly maintained no matter the type used. Reading of the manufactures instructions should be well read and understood because this will enable guidance during the process of water softening.

The cost to be incurred

Cost is one of the important things to remember when using water softeners. Mainly one of the most critical things to remember is the cost incurred during water softening. This is because water softening costs usually depends on various factors such as the maintenance fee, size of the unit and the installation fee. The cost of a water softener will increase with the characteristics.

Authentication

It is wise to remember the authentication of water softening products. Water softening products must be in corroboration with water testing companies. However, the choice of whether to soften water or not is a personal preference matter and not a necessity. An individual test in the lab should be therefore be done.

The hardness of the water

Lastly, the hardness of the water is important to remember when using water softeners. Realize that unless the water is extremely hard, one does not need to use softeners on all the water including toilet water. Always remember to approximate the size of water softener you need to soften. Boiling water can remove temporary hardness of water. Permanent hardness can be softened through other processes like conventional water softening.

Conclusion

According to the article, it is important to remember the things outlines when using water softeners. It is also important that before acquiring a water softener, the water supply should be chemically tested to discover the amount of magnesium and calcium ions contained.



Things You Need to Know About Soft Water

Published August 14, 2018 / by admin / Leave a Comment

We use two kinds of water in our homes, hard water, and soft water. The presence of certain minerals in it determines its hardness or softness. For example, temporary hardness occurs when bicarbonate minerals dissolve in water. You can make it soft in several ways including boiling or the addition of a water softener.

In contrast, permanent hardness occurs when sulfate and chloride minerals dissolve in water. You cannot remove this hardness by boiling the water. Only a safe and reliable water softener can do that Removing this hardness in water is an excellent move because it doing so has many benefits for you and your family. Here are some of these facts.

• Improving Your Heating System
Most of these systems work by using hot water to distribute heat in your home. More specifically, they carry this hot water through radiators installed in various rooms across your horn. The heat radiates into those rooms, as cold-water returns to the boiler for reheating. Then it makes moves around the house again.

Unfortunately, heating hard-water is an expensive and challenging exercise. Remember, impurities increase the temperature at which water boils. Therefore, the water in your heating systems boils at an unusually high temperature when it has carbonate, chloride, or sulfate minerals. Moving it through the system is also challenging because hard water is denser than soft water is.

Consequently, you need more power to heat and move hard water in your system leading to an increase in your utility bills. In contrast, soft water lacks impurities and therefore, boiling it and running it through your heating system is a quick process. It is less costly than moving hard water. Save on utility costs and improve the functioning of your heating system by softening your water.

• Improving the Function of Plumbing Items and Household Appliances
Water moves through your plumbing system. Unfortunately, hard water deposits minerals on the surface of the items that make up this system. Scales will develop on them inhibiting their function. Your household appliance will have these scales as well Eventually, the aesthetic beauty of these devices will deteriorate as well as rust and scales develop on them.

Reducing the accumulation of these substances on your plumbing items and household appliances is possible if you soften your water. More specifically, these things will work, and they will look great as well In fact, did you know that scaled showerheads lose 75% of their flow rate in less than eighteen months? Soften your water to prevent this kind of scenario.

• Improving the Health of Your Skin
Bathing moisturizes your skin. It opens skin pores, and it removed dead cells. Unfortunately, bathing with hard water leads to skin problems instead of helping you achieve these benefits. For example, it dries your skin instead of moisturizing it. It cannot remove dead skin, dirt, and dust as well as soft water can.

Remember, hard water contains impurities. That means it cannot absorb additional materials from your skin as you bathe with it. In fact, you have to use a lot of soap and water to get dirt, dead cells, and dust off your body if you are bathing with hard water. In contrast, Pelican water softener reviews reveal that you would use a limited amount of soap and water if you bath with soft water.

Less Attractive Activities You Should Try

Published May 31, 2018 / by admin / Leave a Comment

Outdoor Activities To Try Out.

flower-3211800_1920A lot of people are fond of outdoor activities. For that reason, it gives way to the popularity of patio, decks, gardening and so on. Recently, houses are under constant renovation and upgrades to improve their exterior such as their lawn or yard. Almost all of the homeowners want to beautify and increase the function of their outdoor area that is why patio decks were also in demand. Decorating your lawn will surely make your guest and visitors attracted and stunned with your charming designs with the latest fashion and style. Though there are so many tips that can help you in decorating your yard, here are some of the best ideas in town for outdoor decorating. You might consider applying these ideas to your home as soon as you are done reading it.

Consider planting some trees that will cover your yard from the direct heat of the sun. It is the best solution if you think that your outdoor area is sunny. Trees give natural shade and fresh air. You can also have another option to make your place comfortable and convenient by placing a tarp to produce a good quality shade that will protect you from ultraviolet rays as you will do your outdoor activities with your kids.

There are a lot of great arts and crafts activities that you can do with your children. Check out your local arts and crafts supply store when they have sales or clearance reductions. Stock up on all the basics like glue, stickers, Popsicle sticks and construction paper. Be sure to get some extra items to perk things up and keep it interesting. Scrapbooking is a fun and ongoing activity that can entertain people of all ages. Since it is so popular there are almost infinite possibilities for designs and ideas.

picnic-table-837221_1920If you have smaller children you can have fun playing dress-up and having an old-fashioned pretend tea party. You and your children can first have fun making the treats and sandwiches for the tea party. Then enjoy your child’s imagination as they conduct the putting on of affairs and carry out fun versions of formality.

Place some decorative lights that will look best especially during night hours. You can choose different colors of light bulbs to make it more attractive and appealing. There are so many kinds of lights on the market that are appropriate for outdoor use. You can also place some candles with a handle or jars beside your patio to create a more romantic ambiance for your loved ones. Enjoy a starry night and throw all the tensions and pressures you had at work. Relax and feel the beauty of nature.

If you wish to make your outdoor area more functional, it is best to try out welding by making funny crafts that will complement your outdoor design or home exterior. Do not forget to use BWHR during welding activity since it protects you from accidents. Try browsing the Internet so that you can gather different ideas that will make your outdoor great. Aside from that, fire pits are also good as one of your outdoor decorations especially during winter season.

The importane of cameras while travelling

Published May 01, 2017 / by admin / Leave a Comment

whatsinmycamerabag3 Travelling is fun and exciting when you have basic tools like cameras to ensure you capture the sceneries, unique creative arts and a touch of culture. However, the type of camera matters a lot for you to achieve this goal. A camera with universal adjustable ISO setting is ideal since it does not limit you on the time and the scenery it can capture without compromising on image quality. The Cam Critic on the other hand feels that the image quality entirely depends on your photography skills.

What are the purposes of a camera while travelling?

The camera has various features which come in handy during travelling. The photo and video function helps you to have a soft copy of all the experiences and some of the beautiful sceneries. Secondly, a camera is like a documentary, apart from your images, it captures the background of the area of visit to help you appreciate natural diversity for your own judgment.

Academicians and researcher needs information as a back up to their dissertations and thesis defense for their various levels of education. The camera acts as a reminder of some of the minute details you may have overlooked in the course of your journey.

Look at a donor or a well-wisher who needs to convince his partners on the need for funding. Images give a realistic view of the situation and communicate the urgency to relevant stakeholders for fast and timely action. For example, if you need food aid and in your appeal, you attach images of hunger-stricken children and women, you even have a wider foundation for your funding apart from your partners.

We are in the digital era where social media is fashionable, you need to show your friends and family on your whereabouts and the fun while travelling. The camera will speak volumes for you. It gives a real time view for your social relations and updating your social media profiles.

Travel guides need to have photos for some of the amazing places they may want their customers and citizens to visit. You need to back up your content marketing skills using a photograph of the area. It makes an undecided visitor to make timely decision for the upcoming honeymoon destination.

A camera is a passive communication tool, Camera which has more impact than words. It gives a practical outlook of the image, however, at times you need to use words to accompany the caption to give the viewer comprehensive details.

Social and economic development in various nations makes some of the old buildings and cultural heritage sites become extinct. Journalists need a camera to make comparison for them to prove a point in their findings. If it is a matter of educating the public on the milestones in communication, you need to give clear pictures of the old telephone lines in comparison with the mobile phone boosters or masts used in the current technology.

A good travel camera should be limitless since you have no control of the distances and movement of some of the objects you need to capture. Have a look at various online reviews for you to make appropriate decision on the best camera that will suit your travel needs.

 

How to Get Paid to Write for Magazines

Published September 17, 2016 / by admin / Leave a Comment

Why Should I Be Interested in Writing for Magazines?

Magazines can provide you with a high levels of traffic. A lot of magazines that pays well has also has a significant population of readers. Some of the most popular magazines in the United States include the AARP The Magazine, The Costco Connection, and Reader’s Digest.

Although, the amount of readers is not always important. There are times where you’re finding for a lesser but more targeted readers.

magazine

If you want to gain an audience from a certain area, you can try writing for local magazines with a large circulation in that place. If you want to focus on writing for a specific industry, then you should find magazines which are dedicated in writing about this particular industry.
The point is that you’ll be able to expose yourself to a different type of audience, which may not have discovered you if you didn’t write for the magazine. Moreover, there are some magazines that allow you to boast about your credentials.

Writing For a Magazine Can Be a Profitable Gig. There are magazines who don’t pay at all, and there are some which are generous to their writers.

How do I Get Paid to Write for Magazines?

To be able to be given a break in a magazine as a writer, you’ll need a killer query letter. Basically, it’s just telling the editor about your ideas, the importance of them to readers, and why you’re the fit candidate for the job. To be able to make one that will pitch you a job in the magazine that you want, here are somethings you should remember:

1. A Great Idea
You should read samples of the magazine that you want to get in to be able to think of amazing ideas. If hard copies aren’t available, you can look for copies online.

2. Breathtaking Lead Paragraph
Basically, it’s the first paragraph or two of your query letter, and commonly written in a similar style of the content of your target magazine. Therefore, you can start your letter with anecdote, a quote, or a shocking statistics.

3. Nut Graph
It is the paragraph just after the lead paragraph, where you will be quickly summarizing what you can provide. The transition should be mellow.

4. Audacious Body
This part is where you get the basic practical details of your query letter to the magazine. You don’t want the editors to guess what exactly you’re trying to provide them. And of course, you’ll have to do your homework to be able to perfect this.

5. What Makes You a Great Writer?
This is when you brag why you’re the best person for the article that you’ve suggested. Although you may not have a lot of credentials to write, you can still use other unofficial but brag-worthy facts about you.

6. Closing
One of the many mistakes of writers is forgetting to close their article with a closing statement. After this, you’ll just have to wait for them to reply to you!

 

How to Get Published: Advice to First-Time Authors

Published September 10, 2016 / by admin / Leave a Comment

Identify What Genre Will Your Work Fall

First of all, you need to know whether your book is fiction or non-fiction. Compared to non-fiction authors, fictionists have a separate way to get their works published.

Some of the most famous fiction genres include young adult, romance, mystery, thriller, science fiction, and fantasy.

On the other hand, some of the most popular non-fiction categories include biographies, history, and health articles. Most of the time, non-fiction are broken down into two subcategories, which are narrative and prescriptive.

Fiction Writers

Before speaking to an editor or an agent, you need to be able to finish your work first. As a writer, we know how it can be exciting when you already have thought of a great idea for your story, or being already half through the manuscript. However, we do not suggest you approach a publishing professional, unless you’ve finished the entire story. Don’t rush, make it the best one you’ll ever make. Although, you can ask help from a writing critic organization, or a mentor for feedbacks about your story. There is literally no reason to hurry up.

Most Non-fiction Writers

Instead of finishing your manuscript first, you’ll have to write a proposal, which is like a business outline for your work. This is used to compel a publisher to make a contract and pay you as a writer to make the book. Therefore, you’ll have to do your homework and research about the market before making the proposal. Make a title that can complete with other non-fiction works. Also, ensure that your work is distinct, but at the same time doesn’t change into a category it shouldn’t belong.

Examine Your Work’s Potential in the Commercial

There are several heights of commercial potentiality. There are works that are referred to as the “big” books, which can fit to be part in large publishing houses. Some works are considered to be the “quiet ones”, which are great for medium to small presses. Here are some of the most common genres of books that these publishing houses usually consider:

  1. Genre/ Commercial Fiction. This category includes romance, mystery, science fiction, young adult, erotica, fantasy and etc.
  2. Non-fiction books.

You’ll also have to remember the following:

  • Your work should have words more than 120, 000.
  • You should have a poetry, a short story, or a collection of essays.
  • Non-fiction books
  • Memoirs with typical story paths
  • Literary and Experimental fiction

Learn About Publishes and Agents that Are Suitable

You’ll need to identify which publishing professionals should you approach. If you’ll be able to find some, there is a big chance they will be interested in your work.

Understand the Guidelines and Prepare

All publishing professional require authors to submit some things to get their books published. The most typical requirements include a query letter, novel synopsis, nonfiction book proposal (for non-fiction writers), novel proposal (for fiction writers), and sample chapters.

Submit What You Have to Submit

They will probably give you a deadline for the submissions. You’ll get a lot of responses after submitting.