If you want to learn the basics of digital marketing, there are a few things you should know. First, digital marketing includes any form of marketing that is done online. This can include things like search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising (PPC), and social media marketing. Second, it is important to understand that not all digital marketing channels are created equal. Some, like SEO, are free or have very low costs. Others, like PPC, can be quite expensive. Finally, it is important to remember that successful digital marketing requires a mix of different strategies and tactics. There is no one-size-fits-all solution, so you will need to experiment and find what works best for your business.

Now that you understand the basics of digital marketing, it's time to put what you learned into practice. In order to do this, you'll need a website and some tools to help you track your progress.