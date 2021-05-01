Digital marketing is a complex and ever-changing field, and it can be difficult to keep up with the latest trends and technologies. That’s why it’s important to have the right tools at your disposal. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the best tools for digital marketers.

1. Google Analytics: This is a free tool that provides detailed insights into website traffic and helps you track conversions and other key metrics.

2. Hootsuite: This tool allows you to manage all your social media accounts in one place, making it easier to post content and track your performance.

3. BuzzSumo: This tool helps you find the most popular content on the web, so you can share it with your audience and increase your reach.

4. MailChimp: This is a popular email marketing tool that allows you to create and send newsletters, autoresponders, and other marketing emails.

5. LeadPages: This tool helps you create landing pages that are optimized for conversion.

6. Crazy Egg: This tool provides heat maps and other visualizations that help you see how users are interacting with your website.

7. Optimizely: This tool allows you to A/B test different versions of your website and track the results, so you can continually improve your conversion rate.

8. Google AdWords: This tool allows you to place ads on Google and its partner websites.

9. Bing Ads: This tool allows you to place ads on Bing and its partner websites.

10. Facebook Ads: This tool allows you to place ads on Facebook and its partner websites.

Digital marketing is an ever-changing field, and it’s important to have the right tools at your disposal. These are just a few of the best tools for digital marketers. With these tools, you’ll be able to better understand your audience, track your performance, and improve your conversion rate. So what are you waiting for? Get started today!